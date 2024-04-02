IPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s Time Has Arrived, and Trolls Can’t Do Anything but Watch

IPL 2024: The redemption arc of Riyan Parag
‘Waqt accha ho ya bura guzar hi jata hain.’
This is something Riyan Parag had posted on the social media platform X in May last year, which translates to: “Time, good or bad, always passes by.”
If you find that post, you shall see that it has been viewed more than a million times, with more than 2000 comments, over 1000 shares, and 10,000 likes on it.
Before scrolling down and reading further, you might even ask yourself how these things are relevant. Why are we talking about Riyan Parag’s social media metrics, and not about his recent extraordinary performances at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL)?
To set things straight, we will certainly talk about his recent batting exploits, but it is not going to be one of those feel-good reads. Instead, this will rather state hard facts.
If you have always been aware of Riyan's talent, and what he can do, and are finally happy to see him succeed, then, you are in for a ride.
Now getting back to that post on X. If you check the comments and quotes, you will find that most people are praising Riyan, as those are recent comments. After all, who wouldn't praise a player with two match-winning fifties in three games? That too, at a staggering average and strike rate of 181 and 160.18 respectively.
But if you scroll past the new comments and check those from last year, most people are either criticising him, trolling, or cursing and abusing him continuously. Criticism is fine, but abusing and trolling a young lad is just not acceptable. That is what Riyan faced on social media, day in and day out, for five long years.
Why?
But tell me how many 17-year-olds have you seen playing in the IPL? Riyan was one when he made his debut – a teenager full of energy, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn. Make no mistake, he did impress with 160 runs at an average of 32 in his debut IPL season, including his maiden fifty. He was the youngest to score an IPL fifty. But the years that followed didn't turn out to be so good.
Most of you were expecting a teenage prodigy to take the world by storm, but you forgot that a youngster needs room for making mistakes, time to learn and the atmosphere to evolve.
It can be argued that a rope of five seasons is probably too long a horizon given to anyone. But there was a reason he was given such a long rope by the Rajasthan Royals, which was due to his potential of becoming a star, and there was also a big reason behind why he kept failing to prove his mettle.
The Rajasthan Royals’ management deserve credit for keeping their faith in Riyan's talent and potential for so long. That was really commendable. But they are also somewhat responsible for Riyan's poor performances until last season.
They continuously tried to mould Riyan into a lower middle-order batter, given his ability against pace. That decision was also born out of their necessity as year after year, they had failed to recruit a proper finisher from the auctions. So, the onus fell on Riyan to do a job that is the toughest to nail in T20 cricket.
Even the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran have started flourishing in this role since only last year or so, after playing for multiple years. Now, imagine asking a teenager to do that and succeed at it – that's a one-way road that could have only led to failure. Resultantly, he had to face the brunt of the fans when he failed miserably at that.
Like Riyan has already shown this season, he thrives when given time at the crease. Batting at number 4 in this ongoing IPL 2024 season, Riyan has impressive scores of 43, 84*, and 54* to his name, and all of these knocks have come when the openers have failed to deliver, contributing immensely to the team's victories in all three games.
The batter himself expressed his love for the position during the post-match interview after their win over Mumbai Indians on Monday night, saying:
His highest-ever run tally in an IPL season until last year was 183. In this edition, Riyan has already accumulated 181 runs in only three innings, currently donning the Orange Cap.
It wasn't like he wasn't performing as a number four batter in domestic cricket. Riyan has always performed well in such positions, but somehow the Royals didn't care. Then came the 2023-24 season, and Riyan’s performances hit such a peak that the RR management had no choice other than to give him his best position in the side.
These tournaments showed what he was setting himself up for and what he could do batting in the top half of the lineup. The results are there to be seen in the ongoing IPL season.
The Royals have been late to join the party but it's better late than never. They have finally realised where Riyan fits best, and the change in his role is allowing them to get the best out of him for the team.
Riyan has even received a vote of confidence from current India international Suryakumar Yadav, who narrated on X about his meeting with Riyan at the NCA a few weeks ago while he was nursing a niggle. Watching him train, Suryakumar realized that he was a ‘changed guy’ and was about to do something big soon.
These are also great times for those who have backed him, believed in him, and have waited to see him deliver on his promise – whether it is his fans, people who have worked with him, or the ones close to him.
But these times are not so good if you are one of those nameless and faceless trolls, though. You have had your share of fun, now it's Riyan’s turn. But he won't be vile and abusive like you, instead he will let his bat do all the talking.
