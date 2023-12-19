Mitchell Starc to Sameer Rizvi - 10 Most Expensive Purchases of IPL 2024 Auction

Australian pacer Mitchel Starc scripted history as he became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after the speedster was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking sum of Rs 24.75 crore.

The 33-year-old initially sparked a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians with KKR and Gujarat Titans also joining in to take the bid to Rs 9.80 crore. Eventually Delhi and Mumbai had to bow out and it was down to the two franchises that had the most money left before Gujarat also exited the bidding to let Gambhir's Kolkata bag the league's most expensive player.

Starc's purchase broke the record for the most expensive player in the league's history, that was created just an hour earlier by Sunrisers Hyderabad when they bought Australia captain Pat Cummins for a sum of Rs 20.50 crore.