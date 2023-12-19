IPL Auction 2024: RCB Buy West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph for Rs 11.50 Crore

Alzarri Joseph goes to RCB
Image: BCCI
After an initial tug of war between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph with RCB eventually managing to bag the pacer for Rs 11.50 crore.
The speedster now becomes the fourth most-expensive player of the day at the IPL Auction 2024.
The
Prior to the IPL 2024 Auction, Alzarri Joseph was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT). He was acquired by the Ahmedabad-based team for Rs 2.4 crore and was instrumental in their 2022 IPL championship. For GT, the Antiguan bowler took 14 wickets in 16 games.
In 2019, Joseph played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury substitute before to his two-year contract with GT. Despite conceding just 12 runs on his debut, he took six wickets in his three matches for MI, going wicketless in two of them.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)