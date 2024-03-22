IPL 2024: Analysis of Every Team, Part 2 – MI, Punjab, Rajasthan, RCB, Hyderabad

Era of Uncertainty Under New Leadership:

Unlike Chennai Super Kings, who also have five titles, Mumbai Indians were not always a force to reckon with in the IPL. In fact, they did not win a trophy for the first five years, before Rohit Sharma’s appointment as the captain turned their fortunes. Now, however, the team is ushering into a corridor of uncertainty, with Hardik Pandya leading the helm, which could either be a catastrophic call, or a masterstroke.

Weak Spin Department:

Mumbai Indians’ spin contingent does very little to uphold the overall disconcerting look of the team. They will be reliant on Piyush Chawla, who is now 35, and in all likelihood, a 39-year-old Mohammad Nabi.

Overseas Pacers Are New to IPL:

How can pace be both a strength and a weakness of the Mumbai team?

Perfectly put – Mumbai, indeed, have assembled a daunting pace contingent. Except, all of their overseas pacers – be it Coetzee, Thushara or the young prodigy, Mapheka – are new to the IPL, with lingering concerns about their adaptability to the IPL.