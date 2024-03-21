IPL 2024: Analysis of Every Team, Part 1 – CSK, Delhi, Gujarat, KKR & Lucknow

Injuries

On the face of it, analysing Chennai’s weaknesses may seem akin to searching for needles in a haystack. Yet, the unavailability of crucial players could hinder their progress this year. Devon Conway, the Kiwi opener who was the team’s leading run-scorer with 672 runs in IPL 2023, will not be in action till May. Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer who got 19 wickets last season, is also set to miss at least the first four weeks of the competition.

Lack of Experience Among Overseas Batters

CSK have signed viable alternatives, albeit they lack the seasoned IPL experience possessed by their predecessors. Rachin Ravindra, who was New Zealand’s leading run-scorer at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and is likely to take Conway’s place, is yet to make his IPL debut. Fellow Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was signed for a staggering Rs 14 crore, has only played a couple of matches in this competition.

Key Indian Players Haven’t Played Much Cricket Recently

Quite a few Chennai players have recently recuperated from injuries, and might require a few games to get into the act. Ruturaj Gaikwad played owing a solitary game in 2024, owing to his finger injury. Shivam Dube, another integral cog in the lineup, also sustained a side strain whilst playing in the Ranji Trophy.