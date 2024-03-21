IPL 2024: Analysis of Every Team, Part 1 – CSK, Delhi, Gujarat, KKR & Lucknow

IPL 2024: Analysis of Every Team, Part 1 – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders & Lucknow Super Kings.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
With the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the horizon, it is essential to know about the strengths and weaknesses of all teams.
In the first part of our analysis of all ten teams, we take a closer look at five teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders & Lucknow Super Kings.
Having a purse of Rs 31.40 crore, in addition to a squad already adorned with championship glory, is a luxury a team cannot afford – unless they are called the Chennai Super Kings. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit further strengthened their squad with the signings of Kiwi pair Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra at the auction.
This is how their predicted playing XI looks:
Dhoni's Leadership:
Beyond the strengths of individual players, Chennai Super Kings possess an intangible asset that sets them apart from the other nine franchises – MS Dhoni’s leadership. Among the tournament’s more successful captains, with five titles and ten final appearances, Dhoni might be playing his last season, and could bow out with a perfect swansong.
Core Team Retained:
Another factor working in Chennai’s favour, which has been a trait of the team since the competition’s inception, is the retention of their core team. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane – all of whom played a crucial role in last year’s title triumph, will once again don yellow.
Batting Depth:
Chennai boast incredible depth in their batting order. Sameer Rizvi, the power-hitter who was signed for Rs 8.40 crore, is expected to bat at number 7, with MS Dhoni to follow. At number 9 will be Shardul Thakur, who recently struck a century in the Ranji Trophy.
Injuries
On the face of it, analysing Chennai’s weaknesses may seem akin to searching for needles in a haystack. Yet, the unavailability of crucial players could hinder their progress this year. Devon Conway, the Kiwi opener who was the team’s leading run-scorer with 672 runs in IPL 2023, will not be in action till May. Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer who got 19 wickets last season, is also set to miss at least the first four weeks of the competition.
Lack of Experience Among Overseas Batters
CSK have signed viable alternatives, albeit they lack the seasoned IPL experience possessed by their predecessors. Rachin Ravindra, who was New Zealand’s leading run-scorer at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and is likely to take Conway’s place, is yet to make his IPL debut. Fellow Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was signed for a staggering Rs 14 crore, has only played a couple of matches in this competition.
Key Indian Players Haven’t Played Much Cricket Recently
Quite a few Chennai players have recently recuperated from injuries, and might require a few games to get into the act. Ruturaj Gaikwad played owing a solitary game in 2024, owing to his finger injury. Shivam Dube, another integral cog in the lineup, also sustained a side strain whilst playing in the Ranji Trophy.
Not many were successful in their attempts to Delhi Capitals’ strategy at the auction, although having match-winners aplenty in the squad, they do pose a threat.
This is how their predicted XI looks:
Return of Rishabh Pant
Inarguably, Delhi Capitals’ biggest strength this season will be their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is returning to the fore after a fifteen-month layoff, following an unfortunate road accident. Having already scored 2838 runs in this competition, at a strike rate of 147.97, Pant – should he be in his usual element – could make light work of any bowling unit.
Firepower Up Top
The Capitals have plenty of naturally aggressive batters adept at capitalising on the fielding restrictions during the powerplay overs. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner boast IPL strike rates of 145.78 and 139.92. Mitchell Marsh might not have always had success in IPL, but he has a T20I strike rate of 135.34.
Axar-Kuldeep Spin Duo
Delhi also have two in-form Indian spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed. The former recently got a T20I fifer against South Africa, before a rewarding Test series against England. The latter, meanwhile, scalped eight wickets in his last four T20I matches.
Weak Middle-Order:
The Capitals’ formidable top-order will be followed by a rather fragile middle-order, exacerbated by Harry Brook's withdrawal. The overseas options – Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shai Hope – will all be relatively new to the competition. The Indian options like Kumar Kushagra and Swastik Chikara have not made their debuts either.
Injury-Prone Overseas Pacers:
Following Lungi Ngidi’s injury, Delhi are now left with two overseas pacers – both of whom are prone to injuries. A back stress fracture ruled South African pacer Anrich Nortje out of the World Cup, whilst Australian speedster Jhye Richardson has had a career ravaged by injuries, the latest of which was a side strain earlier this year.
Indian Batters Lack International Exposure:
Delhi’s trusted Indian batting pair of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant might have a few match-winning knocks under their belts in the IPL, but they lack international game time. The latter’s accident has already been mentioned, whilst in the former’s case, the amalgamation of poor run of form and non-cricketing controversies has hindered international opportunities.
In many ways, Gujarat Titans have pulled off an anti-CSK move. They too had a strong core, but instead of retaining them, the 2022 champions will be starting with a clean slate this year.
Here’s how their predicted XI looks:
Formidable Finishers:
With David Miller and Rahul Tewatia entrusted to unleash havoc during the death overs, the Gujarat Titans have fortified their destructive arsenal with the Rs 7.40 crore addition of Shahrukh Khan. Playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, he had a strike rate of 165.96.
No Dearth of Batters:
Like Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans also bat very deep. Tewatia, known for his match-winning cameos, is expected to bat at number 8. Ammunition does not end there, as at number 9, Gujarat will have Rashid Khan, who scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 216.67 last season.
Rashid Khan:
Rashid Khan's presence alone is a substantial asset for any team. In last season’s IPL, the Afghan all-rounder picked up 27 runs at an average of only 20.44, which came in addition to his exploits with the bat. Rashid has 139 IPL wickets to his name in 109 appearances.
Inexperienced Captain:
Shubman Gill had an exemplary season in 2023, scoring 890 runs, albeit he will have the additional pressure of leading the team this time. Not only is the 24-year-old the youngest skipper in this competition, but Gill also lacks prior experience of leading an IPL team.
Prime Overseas Pacer Hasn't Played in IPL:
Considering they had the highest purse at the auction (Rs 38.15 crore), many expected Gujarat Titans to break their bank on one of two Australian pacers who shone bright at the World Cup – Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. They did spend heavily on an Aussie speedster, but it was Spencer Johnson. The left-arm speedster’s performances in the Big Bash League might justify his price tag of Rs 10 crore, although he has played only six international matches for Australia.
Key Players Haven't Been Replaced:
Further diminishing the Titans’ threat is the absence of two of their more consistent performers – Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. The latter, who led to team to two consecutive finals, has not been replaced with a like-for-like alternative. Shami, meanwhile, will miss the season with an injury, and Umesh Yadav will have extraordinarily big boots to fill, considering he had a season to forget last year.
Following a few underwhelming seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders finally have pieced together a squad that looks potent to fight for the title.
This is how their predicted XI appears to be:
Strong Indian Batting Core:
While overwhelming reliance on overseas batters is a feature in some teams, Kolkata Knight Riders have an excellent core of Indian batters. Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Ventakesh Iyer and skipper Shreyas Iyer have all crossed the 400-run mark in their respective last seasons.
Rinku-Russell Pair:
Akin to Gujarat, there is no dearth of death overs firepower at Kolkata. Rinku Singh, who consistently is growing in stature, scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53 last season. He will be aided by Andre Russell, who might have had a subpar 2023 campaign, but his career IPL strike rate of 174 underscores his reputation as a match-winner.
Spin Arsenal:
The Knight Riders' spin arsenal is equally impressive. Leading the pack is Sunil Narine, whose wickets column has dried up in recent years, albeit he remains as economical as ever before, with a career economy rate of merely 6.73 runs per over. Varun Chakaravarthy rediscovered his lost form last season by picking 20 wickets, whilst assisting the accomplished pair was Suyash Sharma, who got 10 wickets.
Inexperienced Indian Pacers:
Kolkata is as underprivileged in the Indian pace department, as they are gifted in the Indian spin contingent. The franchise will have to rely on the trio of Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Chetan Sakariya, who have played a combined 37 matches in the IPL. Whilst Rana and Arora have had troubles with their economy rates, Sakariya had injury concerns after a breakout season in 2021.
Over-Dependence on Mitchell Starc:
KKR’s Indian pacers are inexperienced, Andre Russell’s numbers with the ball have taken a nosedive, whilst Dushmantha Chameera was not particularly impressive during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. The three factors combine to highlight one major weakness – over-dependence on Mitchell Starc. Albeit he did well at the World Cup to warrant a Rs 24.75 crore bid, Starc is returning to the IPL after a nine-year hiatus, with his team running thin on options to complement the Aussie.
Unconvincing Opening Pair:
Compared to some of the other teams, Kolkata’s opening pair does not inspire confidence. While Venkatesh Iyer's average last season was respectable at 28.86, Gurbaz and Salt bring their own set of challenges, with Gurbaz averaging 20.64 in IPL 2023 and Salt's IPL experience being limited.
With the lowest purse among the ten teams at the auction, the Lucknow Super Giants focused primarily on adding back-ups to a squad which qualified for consecutive playoffs.
Here's a glimpse of their predicted XI:
Intimidating Top 5:
Lucknow Super Giants have among the more formidable batting quintet in their top five, featuring Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. Four of these players have had seasons where they scored north of 400 runs, whilst Pooran – the odd one out – compensates aptly with his strike rate of 156.79.
Packed With All-Rounders:
The team is also packed to the brim with all-rounders. Krunal Pandya, leading the pack, has 1514 runs and 70 wickets to his name in this competition. Aiding him will be Stoinis and Deepak Hooda, who can contribute in every department.
Ravi Bishnoi Continues Improving His Numbers:
In the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi's consistent improvement since his IPL debut in 2020 has elevated him to joint-fifth on the ICC's men's T20I bowlers' rankings. The leg-spinner has been enjoying a good run of form, having scalped 20 wickets in 14 T20Is since IPL 2023.
Pace Contingent Not Looking Lethal:
Mirroring KKR’s theme, Lucknow’s pace unit does not keep up with their spin counterparts. Shivam Mavi and Mohsin Khan, the two Indian pacers likely to feature in the playing XI, have both had injury-marred careers. Mavi did not make a single appearance in IPL 2023, whilst Mohsin only played five games. Among the overseas pacers, Shamar Joseph might have triggered Australia’s downfall at the Gabba in a Test match recently, but he is yet to make his T20 debut for Australia.
Lack of Potent Finishers:
Though Lucknow have jacks of all trades, they lack a master in the integral T20 trade of power-hitting. Youngster Ayush Badoni, who often plays as a finisher, has a career IPL strike rate of 132.12. Krunal Pandya’s strike rate of 133.39, and that of Deepak Hooda’s, of 128.65, are not impressive either.
A Few Key Players Are Out of Form:
Some of Lucknow’s crucial players will not come into this competition on the back of a purple patch. South African opener Quinton de Kock had a disastrous SA20 campaign, where he merely scored 213 runs at an average of 19.36. Nicholas Pooran has crossed the 40-run mark only once in his last ten T20 matches.
