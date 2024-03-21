IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Hands Over Chennai Super Kings' Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

It also brings an end to Dhoni's long stint as captain of CSK, which began in the first season back in 2008 and resulted in five trophy-winning campaigns, barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Overall, Dhoni has led CSK in 212 IPL matches, winning 128 games, while losing 82 matches. On March 4, Dhoni posted a cryptic comment on his social media accounts saying, "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!"

Now, the meaning of that post has been made clear with Gaikwad’s appointment as captain. Gaikwad was the Orange Cap winner in 2021 with 635 runs in 16 matches, when CSK won its fourth title. He then made 590 runs in 16 matches in CSK’s fifth title win in the 2023 season.