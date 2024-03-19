IPL 2024: RCB Unveil New Name, To Be Called Royal Challengers Bengaluru From Now

Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new name & jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The team’s new logo was also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey.