IPL 2024: RCB Unveil New Name, To Be Called Royal Challengers Bengaluru From Now

Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new name & jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The team’s new logo was also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey.
Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown earlier this week, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.
RCB is scheduled to kickstart its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on 25 March.
