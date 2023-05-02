IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir – 10 Images To Tell You What Happened

On purely cricketing terms, the IPL 2023 match on 1 May, between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, was a bit drab – with the bowling-friendly deck preventing both teams from playing the big shots. There was, however, no shortage of incidents, as tempers flared after the game, with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir getting into an altercation.

Following Bangalore’s 18-run triumph, the RCB batter and the Lucknow team mentor, both of whom hail from Delhi, had an exchange of words, and had to be separated by other cricketers. Both have been fined 100% of their match fee after this incident.