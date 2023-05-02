IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir – 10 Images To Tell You What Happened

IPL 2023: Describing the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir saga in 10 images.
(Photo: JioCinema/Altered by The Quint)
On purely cricketing terms, the IPL 2023 match on 1 May, between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, was a bit drab – with the bowling-friendly deck preventing both teams from playing the big shots. There was, however, no shortage of incidents, as tempers flared after the game, with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir getting into an altercation.
Following Bangalore’s 18-run triumph, the RCB batter and the Lucknow team mentor, both of whom hail from Delhi, had an exchange of words, and had to be separated by other cricketers. Both have been fined 100% of their match fee after this incident.
Here are 10 images to tell you what transpired in Lucknow:
The scuffle seemingly started when Naveen-ul-Haq came out to bat for Lucknow Super Giants.
From what was seen on broadcast, the skirmish started when Naveen-ul-Haq came out to bat for Lucknow Super Giants. The Afghan cricketer was called into action following Ravi Bishnoi’s dismissal in the 15th over. Only a few minutes after coming to the crease, Naveen and Kohli had a tiff, with the umpires having to get involved.
Notably, the rift between Bangalore and Lucknow on Monday could be an extension of what happened earlier in the season – when the two sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 10 April. Having secured a last-ball victory in that game, Gambhir was seen showing the ‘shush’ gesture to the Bangalore crowd.
In Monday’s match, Kohli replicated the gesture, but with a different connotation. After taking Krunal Pandya’s catch in the fourth over, the former RCB skipper did the silencing gesticulation, before following it up with a signalling to say ‘don’t do it,’ implying that he stands against the gesture.
Mohammed Siraj also got into the act, as he threw the ball at the stumps at Naveen's end, despite the latter being well inside his crease.
Meanwhile, out in the 22 yards, Naveen-ul-Haq had his fair share of altercations. In the 17th over, he was seen exchanging words with RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj. This happened when Siraj threw the ball to the stumps at Naveen’s end, despite the latter being well inside his crease.
The Kohli-Naveen saga continued even after the game, with the pair having an altercation during the handshakes.
While there were no further repercussions during the game, with Naveen getting dismissed in the very next over off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling, the saga continued once the match concluded. During the customary handshakes between players, Kohli and the 23-year-old from Kabul had another go at each other.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shook hands during the customary exchange of pleasantries.
The likes of Glenn Maxwell had to step in to calm the two down on that occasion, as the handshakes continued. Kohli and Gambhir, in a deviation from what happened between Kohli and Sourav Ganguly earlier in the season, were seen shaking hands with no issues whatsoever.
Kyle Mayers walked up to Virat Kohli for a conversation after the game.
The chapter, however, was far from being closed. Following the exchange of pleasantries, Lucknow’s West Indian opener, Kyle Mayers was spotted walking up to Kohli, as the pair then engaged in a conversation.
Gambhir arrived at the scene to escort Kyle Mayers away, during his conversation with Kohli.
Gambhir was the next to enter the picture – albeit not to join the conversation, but to halt it. He was escorting his team’s player away from the opposition’s batter.
Gambhir was walking away from the scene, alongside Mayers, when he heard something and turned back to retaliate.
Hardly had Gambhir walked a few steps when he turned back. From what can be seen from an alternative angle, the LSG mentor might have heard something hurled towards his direction, whilst he was walking away from the scene with Mayers. This time around, he retaliated, and so did Kohli.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a face-off, and had to be separated by fellow Delhi-based cricketer, Amit Mishra.
The duo came face-to-face and had a heated exchange of words, with players circling them. Eventually, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who also happens to hail from Delhi, had to get between the two to prevent any further escalation.
A 'staredown' between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.
The pair left the scene, although only after another altercation involving Vijay Dahiya. Kohli, then, was seen having a conversation with the opposition skipper, KL Rahul, before Naveen-ul-Haq arrived at the spot, having another ‘staredown’ contest with Kohli.
The exchange of Instagram stories.
Later on, in a video uploaded by RCB, Kohli can be seen saying “'If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don't give it'. He also uploaded a cryptic Instagram story – a Marcus Aurelius quote which says “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”
Virat Kohli's dressing room quote from after the game.
For the third instance, however, Naveen-ul-Haq opted against not hitting back, as he too uploaded an Instagram story – this time a less ambiguous one. His story read “You get what you deserve, that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes.”
