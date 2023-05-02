Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Defend Season's Lowest Total

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Defend Season's Lowest Total

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108.
Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Podcast
Published:

Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108.</p></div>

Bangalore successfully defended the season's lowest total to move up to the fifth position in the league standings, with 10 points alongside 4 other teams.

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108 to win the game by 18 runs.

A competitive match but Virat Kohli's on-field tussle with Gautam Gambhir after the game turned things sour for the teams.

Also ReadThe T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Yashavi's Century Steals Show, But Mumbai Win

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT