IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Remain Third, RCB Move Up to Fifth Position

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Monday at the Ekana Sports City, to reach the 10 points mark. A target of 127 runs was given to Lucknow by RCB, which they failed to achieve, resulting in them finishing on the losing side. It was the day for bowlers to shine as none of the batters managed to put up a great show, except RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis who scored 44 off 40 balls.
IPL 2023 Points Table
1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)
2. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
3. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)
4. Chennai Super Kings (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Punjab Kings (10 points)
7. Mumbai Indians (8 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (6 points)
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (4 points)
LSG continue to maintain the third position in the points table despite the defeat while they are followed by Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings with same number of points but lower run rate.
Though RCB managed to grab the same number of points as Lucknow have in the bag, the run rate of -0.030 against LSG’s 0.639 and CSK’s 0.329 is why they are situated at the 5th spot.
The top position is still occupied by Gujarat Titans, which is the only team to have 12 points while Rajasthan Royals follow with 10 points but a NRR of 0.800 which is greater than the teams that follow.
Mumbai Indians occupy the 7th spot with 8 points while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad follow with 6 points each. Delhi Capitals are occupying the last position with 4 points and 2 wins in the bag.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)