IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fined 100% Match Fee Over Post-Match Brawl

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a heated war of words following a match between RCB and LSG on Monday, 1 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were fined 100 percent of their match fee after a heated argument between them following an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, 1 May.
After the match, which RCB won by 18 runs, a heated war of words broke out between Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir. Other players were seen trying to intervene to separate the two while they were arguing.
On the JioCinema broadcast, Gambhir and Kohli can at first be seen shaking hands at the end of the game. However, a little while later, Kohli can be seen thumping his chest at the crowd following which LSG's Kyle Mayers approaches him and the two can be seen having a conversation when Gambhir enters the frame and holds Mayers’ hand and takes him away.
The pair walk 10 steps away when Kohli continues to call out to them following which Gambhir turns and starts to walk back in the former's direction. At this point Lucknow captain KL Rahul comes in between and tries to pull Gambhir back as Kohli continues to walk towards Gambhir, gesturing for him to come to him.
It comes to a point where Kohli and Gambhir are seen face to face, in a heated discussion, with players from both teams surrounding them, as Amit Mishra steps in and asks Kohli to walk away. Faf du Plessis, too, pulls Kohli away, finally drawing an end to the heated war of words.
The IPL release also stated that LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, India Today reported.
This comes after he got involved in an alleged "controversial" moment with Kohli during the customary handshake after the match.
(With inputs from India Today.)
