IPL 2023: Big Scare for Lucknow as KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat Injured

Lucknow Super Giants have been dealt with huge injury blows to their captain, opener K.L. Rahul and left-arm fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat. On the last ball of the second over bowled by Marcus Stoinis during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul was chasing the ball to stop a boundary off Faf du Plessis.

But Rahul went down immediately as the ball went for four and was badly grimacing in pain after having injured his right leg. While attending to Rahul, the Lucknow support staff also called up a stretcher to take him off the field.