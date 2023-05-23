KKR's Promising Show To SRH's Disappointing Season: How Eliminated Teams Fared

Position: 10th

Most Runs: Heinrich Klaasen (448)

Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16)

Many pundits and fans tipped Hyderabad as one of the title contenders after the 2023 IPL auction in December and nobody can really fault them for believing so, considering the kind of squad they had assembled.

However, as the season started, there emerged massive shortcomings in the line-up and in the team's executions, resulting in just four victories in their 14 league stage matches.

Aiden Markram had a disappointing season, both as a captain and as a batter. Moreover, his comment on Umran Malik, where he stated that he had no idea why wasn't playing, highlighted everything wrong that was going on at SRH behind the scenes. Heinrich Klaasen had a season to remember, though. He was in excellent form and even scored a century. But support from other batters was always missing, which didn't allow the team to get to significant totals in most matches.

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, whom SRH bought for INR 8.25 crores and 13.25 crores, disappointed a lot as well. Brook did make a century against KKR and Agarwal also played a good hand in their last match of the season, but their inability to turn up in majority of the matches didn't help SRH's cause at all.