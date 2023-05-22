IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule: GT vs CSK in Qualifier 1, LSG vs MI in Eliminator

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule: GT vs CSK in Qualifier 1, LSG vs MI in Eliminator

IPL 2023: The two most successful teams, defending champions, and a spirited Lucknow have qualified for playoffs.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule: Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in Eliminator.

(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)

Following 70 exciting matches, and nearly two months of compelling cricketing action, we now know which four teams will be competing for the IPL 2023 title, in the upcoming playoffs stage.

Gujarat Titans, who had already booked first place, further established dominance with a six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, 21 May.

Whilst the result did not have any implications on Gujarat's position in the points table, the repercussions were gigantic elsewhere, as Mumbai Indians booked a place in the playoffs at Bangalore's expense.

Rohit Sharma's men, who got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league-stage encounter, will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator clash.

IPL 2023 Points Table after Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, before that, the two most consistent teams of the season, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will square off in the Qualifier 1. Both matches will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before the action switches base to Ahmedabad for the Qualifier 2 and the final clash.

IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule:

  • Qualifier 1 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 23 May)

  • Eliminator – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 24 May)

  • Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 (Narendra Modi Stadium, 26 May)

  • Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 (Narendra Modi Stadium, 28 May)

