What Led to Delhi Capitals' Downfall? Home (Dis)Advantage, No-Show From Indians

What went wrong for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, you ask? Everything, almost everything, is the answer.

Perhaps, what went right for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 would have been the right question, and one that would have solicited a much shorter response. On the flipside, there can be pages and pages written on what went wrong for Delhi Capitals this season.

It started for them much before the start of the 2023 season, in fact, it was late last year when their skipper Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a major car accident. While he was lucky to survive the potentially fatal crash, and thank God for that, it made him unavailable for this season.