IPL 2023: Middle Order Woes, Mediocre Spinners Derail Yet Another RCB Campaign 

Not Enough Support From The Rest

It was the rest of the RCB batting which came a cropper. Rajat Patidar's heel injury cost RCB big time as their best middle order contribution this season came from Dinesh Karthik who had a forgettable year with just 140 runs at 11.67.

Perhaps, it was just one of those years when nothing clicked for the veteran Indian wicketkeeper. But at 37, going on 38 shortly, he is clearly closer to the end of his career than the start and one can't help but wonder whether we have seen the last of DK in the IPL.

Among middle order batters i.e. from No. 4 to No. 7, Rinku Singh scored the most in the group stage with 474 runs at a strike rate of almost 150, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis. No RCB batter could produce even 300 runs while batting in the middle order and none of them features among the top 10 middle order batters.

Clearly, a big chunk of the blame for RCB's middling show in IPL 2023 has to be shouldered by the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai who failed to get going.