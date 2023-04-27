IPL 2023: Jurel, Padikkal’s Late Cameos Help RR Score Record Total Against CSK

IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal helped Rajasthan Royals register record total.
Rajasthan Royals’ star-studded batting department, which had transitorily lost rhythm, returned to their best on Thursday, 27 April, in what was their eighth 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Opting to bat first against the table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson’s men recorded the highest IPL score in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium – 202/5.
The tone was set from the very beginning, with the first over producing 14 runs – courtesy of three boundaries from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s willow. The next couple of overs yielded 28 runs, with the Royals’ tally reading 42 runs after only the first three overs.
The breakthrough, however, arrived soon – in the ninth over, when in an attempt to send a Ravindra Jadeja delivery into row Z, Jos Buttler found Shivam Dube at long-on. Though the hosts entered three figures in the next over, the scoring rate took another hit.
IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja provided Chennai Super Kings with their maiden breakthrough.
To make matters worse for Rajasthan, the re-introduction of Tushar Deshpande in the 14th over worked wonders for Chennai. The pacer first dismissed the opposition’s skipper, who could only score a run-a-ball 17, before dismissing Jaiswal, who was only 23 runs away from what would have been his maiden ton in this competition.
Shimron Hetmyer has been playing the finisher’s knock to near perfection this season, but could not replicate his usual exhibition in this match, with Theekshana dismissing him when the Caribbean power-hitter was batting on 8 runs.
IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel scored 34 runs in only 15 deliveries.
With Rajasthan’s score being only 153/4 after 17 overs, and two batters at the crease in Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, it seemed that MS Dhoni’s bowlers would be successful in restricting their opponents to a score of under 180.
That, however, was not to be, with both Jurel and Padikkal going all guns blazing. The former scored a 15-ball 34, whilst the latter remained unbeaten on 27 off 13 deliveries. For Chennai, Tushar Deshpande picked up the most wickets (2), but with figures of 4-0-24-1, Theekshana was the most impressive.
