IPL 2023: Jurel, Padikkal’s Late Cameos Help RR Score Record Total Against CSK

Rajasthan Royals’ star-studded batting department, which had transitorily lost rhythm, returned to their best on Thursday, 27 April, in what was their eighth 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Opting to bat first against the table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson’s men recorded the highest IPL score in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium – 202/5.

The tone was set from the very beginning, with the first over producing 14 runs – courtesy of three boundaries from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s willow. The next couple of overs yielded 28 runs, with the Royals’ tally reading 42 runs after only the first three overs.