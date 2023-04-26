Sunil Gavaskar Advises Rohit Sharma To Take a Break From IPL Ahead of WTC Final

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar has advised Rohit Sharma to skip some of Mumbai Indians' matches ahead of ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.
Former India batting great, Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma should take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and return rejuvenated in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Rohit had another bad day at the office on Tuesday, 25 April, as he got dismissed on the mere score of two off eight deliveries early in the innings as MI suffered a 55-run loss against Gujarat Titans.
Speaking on Star Sports in a post-match show, Gavaskar suggested giving Rohit a break for a few matches in the IPL to keep himself fit and can come back in the final stages of the tournament in order to be in a rhythm for the WTC final.
IPL 2023: MI and Indian team's skipper, Rohit Sharma is going through a rough patch, having scored only 181 runs in seven matches.
"I would like to see some change in the batting order for Mumbai Indians. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, he should take a little bit of a breather himself," Gavaskar said.
"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC final, I don't know. But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship final," he added.
Mumbai have had a rollercoaster ride this IPL, losing their first two matches they came back to win three in a row before again losing two back-to-back games.
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have only won three of their first seven matches.
At halfway through the tournament, the Rohit-led side are seventh on the ten-team table with three wins from seven games.
Speaking on Mumbai's performance, Gavaskar said that the franchise needed some miracle that would help them to qualify for the playoffs.
"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify for the IPL playoffs. The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish at number four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling," Gavaskar said.
