The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Lose to Bangalore, Still Top Table

Another last ball thriller in the Indian T20 League and this time Bangalore, finished on top, beating table-toppers Rajasthan by 7 runs for their fourth win of the season.

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first, announcing that the team had dropped Riyan Parag for the first time this season. As Virat faced the first ball, Trent Boult trapped him lbw and one over later, he sent Shahbaz Ahmed packing as Bangalore were in trouble at 12/2 in 2.1 overs. However, after that it was a frustrating run of 12 overs where Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stitched together a solid partnership, adding 127 runs off 66 balls for the third wicket. Once they got out, Bangalore were at 156/4 after 15 and then Rajasthan's bowlers managed to pull things back, conceding just 33 runs in the final 5 overs.

In the chase, Rajasthan also lost a wicket in the first over with Jos Buttler getting out to Siraj on a duck. Paddikal and Jaiswal then added 98 for the second wicket before David Willey broke the partnership in the 12h over as Paddikal got out on 52. Harshal Patel got Jaiswal on 47 two overs later and then Rajasthan needed 108/3 after 14 overs- 82 from 36 balls. There was some late charge from Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin but in the end Bangalore managed to finish on tope.