ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Chennai Back in Dominant Avatar, Twitter Reacts to New Table-Toppers

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings became the first team to earn 10 points this season.

Nandini Rikhee
Updated
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Chennai Back in Dominant Avatar, Twitter Reacts to New Table-Toppers
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Chennai Super Kings returned in their dominating avatar, as they clinched their third consecutive victory by beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 23 April, at the Eden Gardens.

It was the day for the batters to shine, as thanks to half-centuries each by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, CSK posted the highest total of IPL 2023 – 235 runs. In response, KKR could only score 186/8.

Also Read

The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Chennai Top Standings With Win Over Kolkata

The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Chennai Top Standings With Win Over Kolkata

Ajinkya Rahane produced a fabulous show as he scored 71 runs off just 29 balls, with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Devon Conway also continued his fiery form as he hit another half-century, while Shivam Dube also played a commendable knock.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Chennai Record Third Straight Win in Convincing Style, Beat Kolkata

IPL 2023: Chennai Record Third Straight Win in Convincing Style, Beat Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT
For Kolkata, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh smashed half-centuries, but could only take their team to a total of 186/8, as CSK won the match by 49 runs.

With this win, Chennai became the only team to have 10 points in the bag, and subsequently, they now are the new table-toppers. Fans are over the moon as the four-time champions are now living up to their reputation, after a phase of despair.

This is how Twitter reacted to Chennai's massive victory:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×