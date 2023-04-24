IPL 2023: Chennai Back in Dominant Avatar, Twitter Reacts to New Table-Toppers

Chennai Super Kings returned in their dominating avatar, as they clinched their third consecutive victory by beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 23 April, at the Eden Gardens.

It was the day for the batters to shine, as thanks to half-centuries each by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, CSK posted the highest total of IPL 2023 – 235 runs. In response, KKR could only score 186/8.