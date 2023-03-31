Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Where to Watch Live Streaming

The third match of the IPL 2023 season is set to be played between KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants and David Warner-led Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the LSG home ground, the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch all the Indian Premier League matches, as per schedule. They are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing season. We have all the latest details for you.

It is important to note that Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday, 1 April 2023. Cricket fans in India can either watch the match at the mentioned venue or follow the complete live streaming from wherever they want. Keep reading to know the latest updates about the upcoming match.