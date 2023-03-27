IPL 2023: KKR Announce Nitish Rana as Captain in Absence of Shreyas Iyer

"We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery," the statement further read.

Rana, who also bowls handy off-spin and has one ODI as well as T20I appearance for India in 2021, has been a vital cog in the wheel of KKR's batting order since 2018. Rana, 29, has amassed 450 runs from 14 innings at the Eden Gardens for KKR, averaging 34.62 at a strike-rate of 140.19.

Overall, he has scored 2181 runs in 91 matches of the IPL at an average of 28.32 and strike-rate of 134.22, including 15 fifties.