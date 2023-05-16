IPL 2023: ‘Getting Dhoni’s Autograph an Emotional Moment,’ Says Sunil Gavaskar

Nice From Dhoni To Acknowledge My Request: Sunil Gavaskar

The 73-year old Gavaskar also appreciated Dhoni for his gesture and also hailed the CSK skipper for his legacy in Indian cricket.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian cricket," he said.

An emotional Gavaskar also revealed what are the two most special moments from cricket which he would cherish for the rest of his life.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy & MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die," the former India captain said.