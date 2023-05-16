ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Chennai’s Ben Stokes To Leave for England After Delhi Clash – Report

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 16.25 crore, Ben Stokes has played only a couple of matches for Chennai Super Kings.

The Quint
Published
IPL
2 min read
IPL 2023: Chennai’s Ben Stokes To Leave for England After Delhi Clash – Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Ben Stokes will be flying back to England following his team’s last group-stage clash in IPL 2023, which will be against Delhi Capitals on 20 May. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Englishman will subsequently not be available for selection during the playoffs, should Chennai qualify, as he will work on his fitness ahead of the Ashes.

Although the MS Dhoni-led franchise broke their bank for Stokes, shelling out Rs 16.25 crore in the 2023 auction, chances have been few and far between for the 31-year-old. He featured in Chennai’s opening game against Gujarat Titans, scoring only 7 runs, before returning with 8 runs in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams
ADVERTISEMENT
He was subsequently unavailable for selection over the next few weeks, with CSK’s head coach, Stephen Fleming citing a minor injury as the reason. Although it was later reported that the Englishman has made a partial recovery – being fit enough to bat, but not bowl – he has struggled to find a place in the team.

With Kiwi opener Devon Conway in sublime knick, and the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana doing a fairly decent job with the ball, the fourth overseas slot has been given to Stokes’ English teammate, Moeen Ali, who offers both batting and bowling cover to the four-time champions.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Riding on Shubman's Century, Gujarat Trump Hyderabad to Enter Playoffs

IPL 2023: Riding on Shubman's Century, Gujarat Trump Hyderabad to Enter Playoffs
ADVERTISEMENT

Stokes Expected To Work on Bowling Rhythm Ahead of Ashes

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes is currently not fit enough to bowl.

(Photo: BCCI)

Following a long spell on the sidelines, England’s Test skipper is now set to fly back after the clash against Delhi Capitals. His team will take on Ireland in a one-off Test barely four days after the IPL 2023 final, although the bigger challenge will arrive a couple of weeks later.

Also Read

MS Dhoni Has Given Enough Hints That This is His Last IPL, Says Mohammed Kaif

MS Dhoni Has Given Enough Hints That This is His Last IPL, Says Mohammed Kaif

The 2023 instalment of Ashes, wherein England will face rivals Australia, will commence on 16 June. Having not won the urn since 2015, the Three Lions are aiming to turn the tides this time around, with Stokes’ leadership and the eponymous ‘Bazball’ philosophy working wonders for them in the recent past. Ahead of the series, Stokes is expected to work on his bowling rhythm, in a bid to provide his team with an additional bowling option.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  Chennai Super Kings   Ashes   Ben Stokes 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×