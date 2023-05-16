IPL 2023: Chennai’s Ben Stokes To Leave for England After Delhi Clash – Report

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Ben Stokes will be flying back to England following his team’s last group-stage clash in IPL 2023, which will be against Delhi Capitals on 20 May. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Englishman will subsequently not be available for selection during the playoffs, should Chennai qualify, as he will work on his fitness ahead of the Ashes.
Although the MS Dhoni-led franchise broke their bank for Stokes, shelling out Rs 16.25 crore in the 2023 auction, chances have been few and far between for the 31-year-old. He featured in Chennai’s opening game against Gujarat Titans, scoring only 7 runs, before returning with 8 runs in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants.
He was subsequently unavailable for selection over the next few weeks, with CSK’s head coach, Stephen Fleming citing a minor injury as the reason. Although it was later reported that the Englishman has made a partial recovery – being fit enough to bat, but not bowl – he has struggled to find a place in the team.
With Kiwi opener Devon Conway in sublime knick, and the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana doing a fairly decent job with the ball, the fourth overseas slot has been given to Stokes’ English teammate, Moeen Ali, who offers both batting and bowling cover to the four-time champions.
Stokes Expected To Work on Bowling Rhythm Ahead of Ashes
Following a long spell on the sidelines, England’s Test skipper is now set to fly back after the clash against Delhi Capitals. His team will take on Ireland in a one-off Test barely four days after the IPL 2023 final, although the bigger challenge will arrive a couple of weeks later.
The 2023 instalment of Ashes, wherein England will face rivals Australia, will commence on 16 June. Having not won the urn since 2015, the Three Lions are aiming to turn the tides this time around, with Stokes’ leadership and the eponymous ‘Bazball’ philosophy working wonders for them in the recent past. Ahead of the series, Stokes is expected to work on his bowling rhythm, in a bid to provide his team with an additional bowling option.
