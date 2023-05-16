IPL 2023: Chennai’s Ben Stokes To Leave for England After Delhi Clash – Report

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Ben Stokes will be flying back to England following his team’s last group-stage clash in IPL 2023, which will be against Delhi Capitals on 20 May. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Englishman will subsequently not be available for selection during the playoffs, should Chennai qualify, as he will work on his fitness ahead of the Ashes.

Although the MS Dhoni-led franchise broke their bank for Stokes, shelling out Rs 16.25 crore in the 2023 auction, chances have been few and far between for the 31-year-old. He featured in Chennai’s opening game against Gujarat Titans, scoring only 7 runs, before returning with 8 runs in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants.