ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Signs Gavaskar’s Shirt, Twitter Says 'Season's Best Moment'

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar sprinted towards MS Dhoni for an autograph, whilst the latter was doing a lap of honour.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Signs Gavaskar’s Shirt, Twitter Says 'Season's Best Moment'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a heartwarming moment that captured during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni was seen signing former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar's shirt.

At the end of the match, Dhoni was seen launching balls into the crowd, in what could well have been his farewell outing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gavaskar, who was doing his post-match duties as an expert, sprinted towards the fellow former Indian skipper, requesting Dhoni to sign his shirt.

Pictures from the incident soon went viral, with cricket enthusiasts all across the nation cherishing the moment. Here's how Twitter reacted:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×