IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Signs Gavaskar’s Shirt, Twitter Says 'Season's Best Moment'

In a heartwarming moment that captured during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni was seen signing former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar's shirt.
At the end of the match, Dhoni was seen launching balls into the crowd, in what could well have been his farewell outing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Gavaskar, who was doing his post-match duties as an expert, sprinted towards the fellow former Indian skipper, requesting Dhoni to sign his shirt.
Pictures from the incident soon went viral, with cricket enthusiasts all across the nation cherishing the moment. Here's how Twitter reacted:
