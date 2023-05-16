IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams
With only eight group stage matches remaining, only Gujarat Titans have managed to confirm their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs so far, with two teams already bidding adieu to their hopes. Meanwhile, seven teams are currently competing for the remaining three available slots.
IPL 2023 Points Table
Ahead of a frantic business end, let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:
Already through to Qualifier 1.
IPL 2023: Beating Delhi Capitals will confirm a playoffs berth for Chennai Super Kings.
Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth, might also result in a Qualifier 1 place.
If they lose – Either Mumbai Indians or Lucknow Super Giants will have to lose both of their remaining two matches, or alternatively, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will need to lose at least one of their last two games.
Remaining Fixtures: Lucknow Super Giants (16 May), Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win both – A place in Qualifier 1 will be guaranteed.
If they win one – Either CSK will have to lose their match against Delhi, or alternatively; Lucknow, Bangalore and Punjab must lose one of their last two matches.
If they lose both – Bangalore must lose both matches, Rajasthan and Kolkata must lose their last match, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan, whilst losing to Delhi. In that case, it will be a net run rate clash between MI and PBKS.
Remaining Fixtures: Mumbai Indians (16 May), Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win both – Top 4 guaranteed.
If they win one – Either CSK must lose to DC, or, Bangalore and Punjab must lose one of their remaining games.
If they lose both – Elimination.
IPL 2023: Beating both SRH and GT will almost seal RCB's playoffs ticket.
Remaining Fixtures: Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 May), Gujarat Titans (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win both – Top 4 will be nearly sealed, unless Punjab win both games by huge margins, and Lucknow win their last two fixtures.
If they win one – Mumbai must lose both of their remaining fixtures, Punjab must lose against Delhi, with Rajasthan and Kolkata also losing their respective last game.
If they lose both – Elimination.
Remaining Fixture: Punjab Kings (19 May)
Qualification Scenario
Must-win game for Rajasthan. Even then, Mumbai must lose their last two matches, with a net run rate looming against Bangalore and Punjab, provided they win one of their last two matches.
Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)
Qualification Scenario
Must beat LSG by a massive margin. In case that happens – MI must lose both games, RCB must lose at least one game by a huge margin, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan but lose to Delhi.
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings must aim for consecutive victories to conclude their group stage campaign.
Remaining Fixtures: Delhi Capitals (17 May), Rajasthan Royals (19 May)
If they beat DC but lose to RR – Most likely will result in elimination, given their underwhelming net run rate.
If they lose to DC but beat RR – MI must lose both matches, KKR must lose their last match, and RCB must lose at least one match by a huge margin.
If they win both – One Lucknow defeat and a Bangalore defeat will result in qualification.
If they lose both – Elimination.
Already eliminated.
