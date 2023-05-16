IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts as Shubman Gill’s Ton Helps Gujarat Sail Into Playoffs

Gujarat Titans players shake hands after match 62 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 May 2023
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans registered yet another victory of the 2023 IPL season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night.
With this victory, Gujarat have been successful in maintaining the top-most position in the IPL 2023 Points Table and have qualified for playoffs while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of the playoffs. A fiery batting by Gujarat batters helped them put up 188/9 on the board while Hyderabad managed to score 154/9, failing to chase the total by a considerable margin.
The young superstar Shubman Gill went all guns blazing as he scored his debut IPL century and also became the first Gujarat batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League. Other than Shubman, Sai Sudarshan of Gujarat scored 47 to help power the team’s total to 188/9.
Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s half-century and attempts by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Markande to save the match at the end, things couldn’t be turned in the favour of Hyderabad and they lost the match by 34 runs.
Check the reaction of the netizens towards Gujarat Titans' dominant victory and Shubman's phenomenal knock.
