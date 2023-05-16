IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts as Shubman Gill’s Ton Helps Gujarat Sail Into Playoffs

Gujarat Titans registered yet another victory of the 2023 IPL season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night.

With this victory, Gujarat have been successful in maintaining the top-most position in the IPL 2023 Points Table and have qualified for playoffs while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of the playoffs. A fiery batting by Gujarat batters helped them put up 188/9 on the board while Hyderabad managed to score 154/9, failing to chase the total by a considerable margin.