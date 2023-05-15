MS Dhoni Has Given Enough Hints That This is His Last IPL, Says Mohammed Kaif

Kolkata Knight Riders blanked Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and spoiled the CSK fans' party in the last home game of the MS Dhoni-led side in the league stage of IPL 2023.



The loss also stalled CSK's playoffs qualification chances as they'll now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.

However, while taking the lap around their Anbuden after their final home game in IPL 2023, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took Dhoni's autograph on his shirt.