IPL 2022 Comes With a New Format, New Rules, 6 New Captains and 2 New Teams

IPL 2022: New Rules

IPL 2022 will also see some major rule changes with regard to DRS, Covid-19 allowances for teams, Super Over and the newly-introduced MCC laws.

Covid-19: Covid-19 might be perceived as a lesser threat around India at the moment than it was even a few months ago, but there will be alteration to the rule about the inability to field a playing XI because of any kind of virus situation in a team during the IPL.

The BCCI has said the matter will be referred to the technical committee if rescheduling the game is not possible.

"Unable to field a team on account of Covid for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least seven must be Indian) plus one substitute fielder. The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the Technical Committee will be final and binding," said a BCCI communique.

This is a change from the previous rule which said that the board "will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points."