Ahead of IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya Clears Fitness Tests at NCA: Report

“Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The report also suggested that the all-rounder bowled in the region of 135 kmph during his session at the NCA. Hardik himself has said that whether he will bowl or not at the IPL is something that will be a surprise for everyone. He has not turned out for India since the 2021 T20 World Cup and has been working on his fitness.

Previously, the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik would only be considered for the national team once he could prove his bowling fitness.

But while Hardik cleared his fitness tests, batter Prithvi Shaw had a difficult time and could not clear the yo-yo test, the report added.

Shaw, who will turn out for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has not been at his fittest in recent months. The report noted that Shaw had a yo-yo test score of 15 which is a shade under the 16.5 qualification score for the men’s team.