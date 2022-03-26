IPL 2022 Kicks-Off With Jadeja's CSK Taking on Shreyas' KKR on Saturday

In a repeat of last year's final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with their new captains -- Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

On Thursday, CSK announced that MS Dhoni had decided to hand over the team's captaincy to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been an integral part of team since 2012. Jadeja is in fact only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Notably, it will be the first time that Dhoni will play as a pure wicket-keeper batter and won't lead the side in an IPL match. The only time that the legendary cricketer has represented Super Kings strictly as a player was in 2012, in a dead-rubber Champions League T20 game against Yorkshire.