Praggnanandhaa Has Potential to Become World Champion: Viswanathan Anand

At the age of 16, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest chess player ever to beat Carlsen. The teenage chess prodigy became the third Indian to beat Carlsen after Anand and P Harikrishna.



Anand. who became India's first grandmaster in 1988 said Praggnanandhaa is a very talented player and can become a big name if he keeps up improving his game.



"It's a big deal to beat a player like Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa has done it, so he has got talent. Many players like him have the potential to make India proud in the world," Anand said.



The 52-year-old Anand, who is working with a chess academy, has taken five of the country's most promising players including Praggnanandhaa under his wings.



"I am working with some young talents including Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, D Gukesh and R Vaishali. All have the potential and under the right guidance they all can be in the top ten and even become World Champions," said Anand, who is one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, a feat he first achieved in 2006.



"Praggnanandhaa's game needs to get better. His game is being worked on and he could be a great player in the times to come," he said.