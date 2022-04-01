IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First

Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Punjab
ImagE: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer won the toss and KKR have opted to bowl first against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR have won one game and lost another so far and are playing their third game in IPL 2022.
KKR have brought in Shivam Mavi for Sheldon Jackson as the only change. For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada is in the XI while Sandeep Sharma misses out.
“We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We're just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. One change - KG (Rabada) comes in for Sandy (Sandeep). I thought he (Sandeep) bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in,” Mayank Agarwal said.
“We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that's visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it's about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can't complain (about having three games in a week), we're all professionals. One change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson,” Shreyas Iyer said.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy