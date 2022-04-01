IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss; KKR Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First

“We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We're just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. One change - KG (Rabada) comes in for Sandy (Sandeep). I thought he (Sandeep) bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in,” Mayank Agarwal said.

“We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that's visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it's about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can't complain (about having three games in a week), we're all professionals. One change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson,” Shreyas Iyer said.