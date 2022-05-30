Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill Among Gujarat's Titans in IPL 2022

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya played starring roles for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022
The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have done it in grand style, in their own backyard, in the biggest cricket stadium in India, at possibly the biggest stage of them all. A convincing win in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad has seen them crowned champions in their first season in the tournament.
The Titans have played some scintillating cricket through the course of the IPL, responding well to criticism about how the auction played out for them. Before the mega-auction, the Titans picked Hardik Pandya to lead, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their initial picks, to match up to the retentions of the other teams.
All three played a starring role in the Titans’ title winning campaign, with Gill smashing the winning runs – a six to put the seal on a memorable season.
While the dust settles down on an eventful Sunday evening, that stretched well into Monday, we take a look at the top performers for the Gujarat Titans.
IPL 2022 is likely to be the biggest turning point for Hardik Pandya, when he looks back on his career. Under the scanner before the season for his fitness, which resulted in him being left out of the India set-up, Hardik brought his A game to the table at the IPL. And this time, as a captain as well.
Hardik himself started off slowly in the IPL but the Titans were on their way from the get-go as the skipper, who had not played since November 2021, found his footing as the days rolled on. He took up the responsibility of batting at number 4, and finished with the most runs on the team, and in fourth place for the Orange Cap.
Batting wasn’t the concern though – it was the bowling. Hardik had announced he was ready to bowl and brought out the best in the final phases of the tournament, bowling a match-winning spell in the final against RR.
While that was Hardik the player, the captain too was impressive. Not many had slotted him down as a captain before all of this, but Hardik’s calm approach and the way he used his resources showed a different aspect of him, which, no doubt, would have impressed the Indian team management as well.
Hardik Pandya walking out on to the field
Can he make it in T20? That was one of the thoughts after his stint with KKR, where scoring quickly didn’t seem to be his biggest forte. But that was then and in IPL 2022, Shubman Gill was with the Titans, one of three draft picks for the team. He went on to finish the season as the fifth highest run-getter among all players, and played some decisive knocks in the tournament – the most important being in the final, where he shepherded the team over the line in a tricky chase.
Gill had his moments too during the tournament, when he scored a couple of ducks and a few single digit scores thrown in, but when the going got tough the young man stepped up and delivered.
His patience in the final especially was of great value to the Titans, who had a wobbly start. Gill’s solid presence at the top of the order was often crucial in setting up the chases. The faith in the pick before the auction had been well and truly repaid by the stylish batter.
David Miller, Hardik Pandya, and Rashid Khan celebrate
The South African really came into his own this season in the IPL. Tasked with a finisher’s role, Miller was outstanding in the way he went about his job. Absolutely no nonsense with only one thing in mind – attack and score as many runs as possible. He finished with 481 runs, and sixth on the highest run-getters list, 2 runs behind Gill and 6 behind Hardik. Miller also hit the most sixes for the Titans through the season.
Like most of the team, Miller had his ups and downs, but really came into his own as the tournament progressed and the team continued to gel better with every passing contest. Batting at number 5, Miller played two big knocks, in the qualifier and final, both against the Royals, proving that the Titans had found a very bankable middle-order enforcer.
When Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with Rashid Khan after last season, everyone was shocked. In came Gujarat Titans and snapped him up before he could go to the auction table, and the rest was history. Rashid won his first-ever IPL title as Gujarat benefitted hugely from his brilliant bowling through an incredible season.
Rashid would normally be found somewhere among the top wicket-takers; he had 19 for his team and was second for the Titans. However, Rashid was one of the toughest to get away through the tournament, and consistently troubled batters, which is par for the course for him. A lot of times, Rashid’s overs were played out watchfully, as he built more pressure which allowed the other bowler to benefit.
Expect this association to go a long way, because Rashid clearly is enjoying his bowling, and has chipped in with the bat too.
In the news before the IPL for off-field matters that weren’t the nicest thing to have to face, Wriddhiman Saha was emphatic as an opener, and his abilities with the big gloves are quite well known. Saha finished with the second most dismissals in the IPL this year, behind Sanju Samson, and was along expected lines solid behind the stumps. But his batting, the firing on all cylinders from the get-go is something that helped the Titans massively. Saha would go hammer and tongs right at the start, making full use of the powerplay, while Gill played himself in and then went through the gears. Saha finished with 317 runs and three half centuries in 11 games. One of the most impactful players for the Titans, Saha is definitely not throwing in the towel yet.
Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket
The ace Indian pacer was expected to pick plenty of wickets for his side, and he responded in the only way he knows – finish the season as the highest wicket-taker in his side. Shami ended IPL 2022 with 20 wickets, and even though he was a few away from the Purple Cap race, the pacer was effective and consistent.
Whenever Hardik needed Shami to step up, the experienced pacer did so and led the attack by example. There had been a lot of talk around whether Shami could still do it in the shortest format, but he has answered his critics in the most emphatic manner possible.
