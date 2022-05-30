In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Lift IPL 2022 Trophy in Debut Season

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat first but Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had a dream outing in the final, with his incredible spell of 3/17 helping restrict RR to 130/9 in 20 overs.

GT were 31/2 at the end of the powerplay and the batters were struggling to find the boundary however, soon, the duo of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 63-run partnership to put Titans in a better position against the RR bowlers.

Gill remained not out on 45 and hit the winning runs, with David Miller at the other end, as Gujarat bagged their first IPL title in their maiden season.

Here are some images from the celebrations that followed: