In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Lift IPL 2022 Trophy in Debut Season

Debutants Gujarat Titans win the IPL 2022 title at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Image: BCCI
Debutants Gujarat Titans capped off a brilliant season by winning the IPL 2022 trophy on Sunday after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat first but Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had a dream outing in the final, with his incredible spell of 3/17 helping restrict RR to 130/9 in 20 overs.
GT were 31/2 at the end of the powerplay and the batters were struggling to find the boundary however, soon, the duo of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 63-run partnership to put Titans in a better position against the RR bowlers.
Gill remained not out on 45 and hit the winning runs, with David Miller at the other end, as Gujarat bagged their first IPL title in their maiden season.
Here are some images from the celebrations that followed:
Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill celebrate after winning the IPL 2022 final match.
IPL 2022: Celebration at the Gujarat Titan's dugout after winning the match
Skipper Hardik Pandya waving to the crowd at the full packed Ahmedabad stadium.
Gujarat Titans team on the podium with the IPL 2022 trophy.
Skipper Hardik Pandya with the IPL 2022 trophy.
RajasthanRoyals skipper Sanju Samson receiving the runners-up award.
Hardik Pandya and his wife posing with the IPL trophy.
GT's Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during a post-match interview with Harsha Bhogle.
RR opener Jos Buttler receiving the Orange Cap award for the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022.
RR's Yuzvendra Chahal receiving the Purple Cap award for highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra during the post match celebrations.
Gujarat Titans sitting on the ground and chatting after winning the title.
RR's Corbin Bosch and Jos Buttler with GT's Hardik Pandya.
GTopener Matthew Wade with coach Gary Kirsten.
Friends and family of Gujarat Titans celebrating the team's win.
BCCI's IPL officials on the podium after the final.
