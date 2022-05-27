Mohsin, Tilak Varma & Ayush Badoni Among Youngsters Who Stood Out in IPL 2022

Jitesh Sharma

One of the young players to really catch everyone’s attention was Punjab Kings’ keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. The youngster was quick behind the stumps and could pummel the ball a distance in the slog overs as well.

Against CSK, with MS Dhoni batting, Jitesh also convinced his captain Mayank Agarwal to take a DRS call for a caught behind of the veteran which no one had caught on the field. Turned out that Jitesh was right. He went on to add a valuable 26-run cameo for his side too. In his 12 matches, Jitesh has scored 234 runs at an average of 29.25 with his strike rate being 163.63. He made every use of the opportunities given to him and was consistent in his performances for the team in red. Unfortunately they were knocked out early, but Jitesh would surely be one of the first names on their team sheet next season too.

Mukesh Choudhary

An uncapped and unknown pacer who turns up in the yellow and listens to MS Dhoni’s instructions carefully, before going and producing the goods, mostly in the early phase of the innings. It’s a familiar line of thought, isn’t it?

As was the case with Tilak Varma at MI, Mukesh was the bright spot for the CSK franchise in what was a bad season for them. The left-arm pacer finished with 16 wickets from 12 games, and would strike early quite often, giving his side a good start with the ball. He was the highest wicket taker for CSK along side Dwayne Bravo.

Shy, hard working and a quick learner, Mukesh is able to swing the ball both ways, and even though the start to the IPL season was tough, the bowler did not lose the stomach for a fight. This season, he particularly enjoyed bowling against MI, picking 3 wickets in both the games and 4 more against Sunrisers. With MSD running the show and mentoring the youngsters in CSK, expect Mukesh to make good progress over the years.