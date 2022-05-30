Cricket Fraternity Takes to Twitter to Celebrate Gujarat Titan’s IPL 2022 Win

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan seemed to have fallen in love with the IPL trophy after his side won the title defeating Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, while Yusuf Pathan - a member of the Royals side that lifted the trophy in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne - was just happy to be there at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night soaking in the electric atmosphere and catching up with former teammates.

These and many more such moments encapsulated the magical evening as Gujarat Titans, guided by the belief that nothing is impossible, won the prestigious trophy in its first year defeating the Royals by seven wickets.

Rashid Khan posted several images of him with the trophy on social media, unable to hide his excitement as he fulfilled his dream by giving one of his best performances in an IPL season.

Wishes kept pouring in from present and former cricketers who termed the Titans' victory an amazing feat.