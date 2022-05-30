IPL 2022: Umran Malik is Emerging Player; Jos Buttler Bags 6 Awards for Season

Hardik Pandya was Player of the Match in the Final of IPL 2022.
Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap

The Gujarat Titans won their first IPL title on Sunday when they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the final at Ahmedabad in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat won the game by 7 wickets and clinched the title in what was their first season in the tournament.

On the day, Hardik Pandya was in fine form as a bowler and making the right calls as the skipper too as the Royals were restricted to 130, which was chased down quite easily eventually. Shubman Gill batted through the chase for Gujarat and with cameos from Hardik and David Miller ensured the game would not be lost for Gujarat Titans.

With the IPL coming to an end, understandably there were plenty of awards given away too on Sunday night.

Here's a list of all the individual awards that were given away.

Awards in the Final

Player of the Match – Hardik Pandya

Super Striker of the Match – David Miller

Game Changer – Hardik Pandya

Let’s Crack it Sixes – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Powerplayer of the Match – Trent Boult

Most Valuable Asset of the Match – Hardik Pandya

Fastest Delivery of the Match – Lockie Ferguson

Fours On the Go – Jos Buttler

IPL 2022 - Season Awards

Emerging Player of IPL 2022 – Umran Malik

Most Sixes of the Season – Jos Buttler

Super Striker of the Season – Dinesh Karthik

Game Changer of the Season – Jos Buttler

Fairplay Award – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Powerplayer of the Season – Jos Buttler

Fastest Delivery of the Season – Lockie Ferguson

Most Fours of the Season – Jos Buttler

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler

Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis

Most Valuable Player - Jos Buttler

