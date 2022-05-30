IPL 2022: From Villain to Hero, Hardik Pandya’s Redemption is Complete, For Now

When India was knocked out early from the T20 World Cup in 2021, everyone was scanning the squad to look for a villain.

After much searching, the spotlight was levelled on one man, Hardik Pandya- the hero who promised much but ended up being the villain of the line-up. He was ‘responsible’ for everything from India losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, to being knocked out of the World Cup, as well as other major issues plaguing the country.

Pandya had promised much to a lot of people, including the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma. He had given an undertaking that he would bowl a lot during the IPL that preceded the T20 World Cup and solve the issue of balance for the Indian XI.

But during IPL 2021, Pandya hardly bowled, he promised to deliver in the World Cup instead. However, even that proved to be a dud and in the end, Pandya was labelled the villain of the piece.