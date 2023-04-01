Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tops Charts With 92 in Opener

IPL's Orange Cap is an honour awarded to the batter who scores the highest number of runs during the Indian Premier League season. The list of its season-end winners include some eminent names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner and Kane Williamson, among others.

The Orange Cap holders keep on changing during the season depending on the update in the number of runs being scored by the player. The player who finishes the season with the highest number of runs is considered the Orange Cap winner.