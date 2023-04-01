IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When, Where & How to Watch the Match Live

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Saturday, April 2.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be palyed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match begin?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

On which TV channel can the fans watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can the fans watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 2023 match online?

Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live on the JioCinema app and website.