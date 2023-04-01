IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When, Where & How to Watch the Match Live

IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo Courtesy: iplt20.com)
SRH vs RR LIVE Streaming: IPL 2023 has begun and the fans are waiting for the matches between their favourite teams. The 4th match of the IPL 2023 season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson. the match will be played at SRH’s home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have won eight matches each in their head to head. In the last season the Royals had won by 61 runs. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.
When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Saturday, April 2.
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be palyed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match begin?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
On which TV channel can the fans watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on TV?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can the fans watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 2023 match online?
Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live on the JioCinema app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)