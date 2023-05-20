DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Match in India

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is gearing up to lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings today, Saturday, 20 May. The upcoming match is set to be the 67th league game of IPL 2023. Cricket fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play against each other on Saturday. It is important to note that DC vs CSK IPL 2023 will be played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Interested viewers must take note of the latest details about the match.

One can also watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match from wherever they want, on Saturday. It is important to take note of the timings and live broadcasting channels before the match starts on 20 May. Cricket fans can also watch DC vs CSK IPL 2023 at the stadium today.