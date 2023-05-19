IPL 2023: Rajasthan Win by 4 Wickets to Stay in Playoffs Race, Knock Punjab Out

Sanju Put Rajasthan Into Bat

After a shaky start, Jitesh Singh and Sam Curran steadied the innings with a crucial 64-run stand before the latter got dismissed. Then, Shahrukh joined Sam and the duo established an unbeaten 73-run partnership off 37 balls, taking 46 runs off the last two overs to help Punjab post 187/5.

For Royals, Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets in his allotted overs after conceding 40 runs.

Trent Boult struck to put an early dent in PBKS' innings as he caught and bowled opener Prabhsimran Singh on the second ball of the innings. But Punjab regrouped quickly with the help of Shikhar Dhawan and Atharva Taide's strokeplay before Saini sent back Taide for a quickfire 19.

An over later, Adam Zampa came in attack and removed PBKS skipper Dhawan out lbw as PBKS reduced to 48/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Soon, Saini claimed his second as he cleaned up the dangerous batter Liam Livingstone in the seventh over to get the Royals right on top in the innings. He bowled on a good length and angled it into the stumps from outside off. Livingstone went for a wild heave into the leg side but missed and found his stumps shattered.