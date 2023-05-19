Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal at 2nd Spot; PBKS vs RR Match

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 66 was played between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals today on 19 May at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets and kicked them out of the playoff race. After winning today's match, RR are now at position position 5 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 14 points. They have won 7 and lost 7 out of 14 matches in the tournament so far.
Punjab Kings have been pushed down to the position 8 in the points table. They have won 6 and lost 8 out of 14 matches in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.
After PBKS vs RR IPL match, here is the updated list of Orange Cap holders:
Faf Du Plessis (RCB): 702 runs (13 matches)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 625 runs (14 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 576 runs (13 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB): 538 runs (13 matches)
Devon Convay (CSK): 498 (13 matches)
In the match 66 of IPL 2023 played on Friday at Dharamshala, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets. Shimron Hetmyer's late blitz (46 off 28 balls) helped RR achieve 189/6 in 19.4 overs while chasing a target of 188 runs.
Devdutt Padikkal (51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) meanwhile secured significant half-centuries. PBKS' bowling department's two wickets came from Kagiso Rabada. All praise to Sam Curran, who knocked off 49 runs from 31 balls, which included four fours and two sixes, PBKS reached 188/5 in 20 overs. Shahrukh Khan (41*) and Jitesh Sharma (44) both contributed crucial hits for Punjab. Three wickets were taken by Navdeep Saini for the RR's bowling department.
