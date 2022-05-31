10-Team IPL Was a Hit, Just Ask Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan & David Miller

But this is not about whether you watch cricket on a television set or a mobile or a laptop. This year was more about how the action was compelling for a particular reason and that is the cricketers who made it an appointment viewing for everyone around the globe.

Almost everyone now knows the names of some of the biggest names in the world of cricket, but this year’s tournament brought us up close to some of the biggest unknowns. These unknowns are actually the engine room of the tournament who add all the chutzpah to the event with their performances. This year there were plenty of them.

Some of them have already been anointed as the next big thing, whether with the ball or the bat. Umran Malik for one has already zoomed into the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Then there is Mohsin Khan who is a left-arm fast bowler, who bowls with pace and extracts bounce out of any surface. Most former players involved in the tournament in varying capacities had identified Mohsin as someone who can be fast-tracked into the Indian T20I squad.

Then there were others like Kuldeep Sen, who hails from Madhya Pradesh and bowled a calm final over under pressure. Sen also bowled at rapid speeds whenever he was played by Rajasthan Royals and showed that such hidden talents exist in the country.

Ayush Badoni in the first few weeks of the tournament seemed to be the toast of India, while Tilak Varma oozed class and was the only bright spot for the struggling Mumbai Indians. So much so that India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma announced that Varma would play for India very soon, in all three formats. That was a high praise indeed.

Then there were the old uncapped performers like Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. All these boys showed just why they have been around the tournament for so long. They had regular contributions for their respective franchises. Each one of them had a heartwarming back story, one which was more emotional than the others.