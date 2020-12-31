My 2020 Good News: Citizens Share What Made Their Year Worthwhile

This year has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we invited readers to share events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times.

The Quint's readers helped migrant worker Satvir get his life back on track after the COVID-19 lockdown by donating over Rs 3 lakh to him.

We also raised Rs 4 lakh in donations and toys for Dharman and Uganthai, a visually impaired couple in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. In November, The Quint’s 'Dil Wali Diwali' campaign urged readers to help families hit most by the pandemic, and almost Rs 6 lakh was raised to support those featured in the stories.

Citizens from across India have shared special events, heart-warming incidents, and the ways in which they could overcome this hard time.