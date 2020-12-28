My 2020 Good News: Handled Both ISC Board Prep and Internship

(2020 has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. Olipriya Roy from Kolkata, West Bengal shares what made her year worthwhile.)
Searching for good memories and making good ones in 2020 felt like doing maths for twenty hours a day but nevertheless, two internships that followed a long, uncertain lockdown period made 2020 worthwhile for me.
My first internship started in late October, and my second in December. Of course, as a student in 12th grade, my ISC syllabus reduction was a cherry on the cake because studying peacefully was a task this year!
At my first internship, I got to write for a publication I admired. I was overjoyed. I had a wonderful mentor who made sure I had a good learning experience. Even though I was the youngest in both my internships and that was nerve-wracking to an extent, I took on the challenge and managed by making to-do lists for all my tasks.
I coped by joining self care sessions and even learned cooking and painting in between as a form of coping. I can cook around thirty dishes now and I think that's pretty good! This year taught me a lot about self-care.
I am looking forward to 2021 as I will be starting college then. I am nervous and hope to get into a good college and choose the correct course for myself.
Published: undefined