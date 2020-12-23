My 2020 Good News: Became First Girl in the Family to Study Abroad

My name is Rihana Nasla. My family lives in Doha, but I am a native of Kerala. In September 2019, I moved to Leeds, my favourite city in the United Kingdom, to pursue Masters in Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Relations. This was a dream come true for me. Moreover, this made me the first girl in my family to go abroad and pursue higher education.

In March 2020, as my second semester was halfway, coronavirus cases started exploding in the UK. My university had completely shut down all its on-campus activities and moved to online teaching.